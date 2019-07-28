Whitney Houston on course for first top 10 single in a decade

The late singer’s last top 10 hit in the UK was Million Dollar Bill in 2009.

Whitney Houston could make her first appearance in the top 10 in a decade with her new posthumous single.

Higher Love by record producer Kygo, featuring vocals from Houston, has jumped from number 15 to number six over the weekend, the Official Charts Company said.

The song is a cover of English singer Steve Winwood’s 1986 single Higher Love.

‘Higher Love’ with Whitney Houston is out now! Hope you guys love this one as much as I do! 🎶 https://t.co/AsI3fgAWlM pic.twitter.com/L7iOwc1p0k — Kygo (@KygoMusic) June 28, 2019

Houston’s version of the track originally appeared on the Japanese edition of her third album I’m Your Baby Tonight in 1990, but it has been given a new lease of life with the remix by Norwegian DJ Kygo.

As of Sunday, the new track is at number six. Its chart early position was revealed on the new Official Chart: First Look programme on BBC Radio 1, which offers a first glance at the top 20 ahead of the Official Singles Chart top 100 on Friday.

Houston’s last top 10 hit in the UK was her 2009 single Million Dollar Bill, which reached number five.

Houston, who was considered one of the greatest singers ever thanks to her string of hits including How Will I Know, I Will Always Love You and I Have Nothing, was found dead in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills at the age of 48 in February 2012.

The first look at this week’s chart also revealed that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello look set to score a third week at number one with their single Senorita.

