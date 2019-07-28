Leona Lewis marries partner Dennis Jauch in Italy

The X Factor star married her partner of nine years at an outdoor ceremony on Saturday.

Leona Lewis has married her long-time partner Dennis Jauch.

The former X Factor winner tied the knot with choreographer and dancer Jauch in front of 180 people at an outdoor ceremony in Italy on Saturday.

Lewis and Jauch, who met in 2010 when he was a backing dancer on her tour, announced their engagement in November last year.

The singer-songwriter and actress, 34, wore three different outfits on her big day, according to Hello! magazine.

She walked down the aisle to Ave Maria wearing a full-length white tulle gown, before changing into a beaded blush dress for the reception and then a sparkling embellished jumpsuit for the party.

Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan was among the guests, and The Voice UK winner Jermain Jackman performed at the ceremony.

Ahead of the wedding, Lewis told the magazine: “We’re so ready to do this.

“Dennis is the most kind, considerate person I’ve ever met. He’s been my rock through my crazy ups and downs and everything I’ve gone through in my life.”

Lewis and Jauch currently live together in California.

Following their engagement last year, Lewis said that she was “bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my partner in crime, my ride or die!” in a post on Instagram.

Lewis rose to fame when she won The X Factor in 2006.

The Bleeding Love singer has had two number one albums in the UK, and nine top 10 singles.

In 2016 she made her Broadway debut as Grizabella in Cats, and earlier this year starred in American crime series The Oath.

© Press Association 2019