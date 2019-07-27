Rochelle Humes jokes about ‘annoying’ husband Marvin as they mark anniversary

27th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The couple tied the knot in an idyllic ceremony in 2012.

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes has said she is looking forward to “annoying” her husband Marvin for many years as she celebrated their wedding anniversary.

The Saturdays star and TV presenter paid tribute to her partner with a humorous post on Instagram, in which she shared a selection of images from their wedding day at Blenheim Palace in 2012.

Rochelle, 30, wrote: “7 years ago today I felt like a Princess as I married the man of I dreams. 10 years together and I feel like a Queen, all because he loves me the way he does.

“I can’t wait for many more years of annoying you with my lateness, guessing the punch line before you’ve finished the story, picking your face, having to sleep with the tele on (I could continue but I won’t).

“Look, I LOVE YOU simples!!!! Happy 7.”

Singer Pixie Lott replied: “Congrats you two! I remember this so well it was such an AMAzING partayyy.”

She also received congratulatory messages from the likes of Keith Lemon, Vicky Pattison, Stacey Dooley and Marvin’s former JLS co-star JB Gill.

Marvin, 34, also paid tribute to his wife with a post on Instagram, remembering waking up “knowing that I was about to marry the woman of my dreams” seven years ago.

The musician, DJ and TV regular added: “But in all honesty not knowing what that would entail.. yes I married my dream woman but never actually knew what would happen…”

Marvin said he is grateful for his “two incredible daughters who I absolutely idolise” while paying tribute to his wife, who he said astounds him every day with her “excellence, humility and tenacity”.

“I could carry on with various words to describe her but words aren’t enough… Rochelle Humes 7 years married and we’ve just got started… I love you x.”

The couple became engaged in 2010 after meeting while both still pop stars in the bands The Saturdays and JLS.

They welcomed daughter Alaia-Mai in 2013 and daughter Valentina Raine in 2017.

© Press Association 2019

