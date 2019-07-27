Jack Savoretti pulls out of Chris Evans’ CarFest after losing his voice

The chart-topper said he had been told by medical professionals that he cannot perform.

Jack Savoretti has been forced to pull out of a charity music festival run by Chris Evans after losing his voice.

The English-Italian singer-songwriter was on the bill for CarFest North in Cheshire on Saturday along with the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, Jools Holland and Ziggy Marley, but has stepped down due to damage caused to his voice following a bout of tonsillitis.

Radio DJ Evans tweeted: “Morning CarFesters. Unfortunately Jack Savoretti is unable to play tonight on doctors orders. These things happen.

“We wish him a speedy recovery (it’s his vocal chords). We will of course turn a negative into a positive. Stay tuned for more rock ‘n’ roll. Happy Saturday. Chris.X.”

Savoretti apologised to his fans for his absence from the festival.

The musician, who topped the chart earlier this year with his album Singing To Strangers, tweeted: “I am so sorry to be announcing that I will not be with you all at Carfest this weekend. I was so excited to be performing at this great festival and in support of the amazing Chris Evans and his children’s charities.

“My doctor has said I’m unable to perform as having had acute tonsillitis I have now temporarily lost my voice.

“I am doing everything I can to get back out on the road and hope to see you all very soon.

“I am so sorry for the inconvenience caused and to miss out on such a great festival raising money for so many great causes. All my love, Jack.”

Motoring and music festival CarFest was launched by Evans in 2012 and is held annually in Cheshire and Hampshire.

The event raises money for BBC Children In Need and other children’s charities.

