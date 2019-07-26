Teaser offers first look at Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions

26th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The short clip appears to confirm the return of Lost Voice Guy.

Britain’s Got Talent 2019

ITV offered viewers a first glimpse of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions on Friday night.

A short teaser, which aired during a Love Island ad break, offered a brief look at Simon Cowell’s forthcoming spin-off show.

The simple 10-second clip unveiled the Champions golden logo and hinted towards which former contestants would return.

Lee Ridley, known for winning BGT in 2018 as Lost Voice Guy, is seen cheering wildly, suggesting he has signed up.

Dance group Diversity, who triumphed in 2009, also appear to feature in the reflection of the BGT logo.

Giving little more away, the video was posted to Twitter captioned only: “Who will be the ultimate champion?”

Lee Ridley comments
The video appeared to confirm that Lost Voice Guy Lee Ridley has signed up (Ian West/PA)

The Champions is just one of many projects Cowell is launching.

The music mogul has said he will launch two new series of The X Factor this year, as well as the additional version of BGT.

He previously voiced his intention to create a second series of BGT with past winners of the show competing against each other, along with the main series.

© Press Association 2019

