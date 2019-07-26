Three Love Island couples at risk of being dumped in public vote

Anton and Belle, Ovie and India, and Maura and Curtis face the axe just days before the final.

Three of the remaining five Love Island couples are at risk of being dumped from the villa following a tense vote.

The islanders faced a difficult dilemma on Friday night as they were forced to choose one couple to dump from the island.

After each sending a text containing the names of the couple they believe to be the least compatible, it was revealed the three couples with the most votes would subsequently face a public vote.

Here's how many votes each couple received: Amber and Greg: 0Molly-Mae and Tommy: 0Belle and Anton: 1India and Ovie: 2Maura and Curtis: 2#LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 26, 2019

Anton Danyluk and Belle Hasan received one vote, while Ovie Soko and India Reynolds received two, as did Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard.

Those three couples are therefore now at risk of being dumped from the villa.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague did not receive any votes, and neither did Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Those couples are therefore safe from the public vote.

Honestly these dates are like scenes from a Hollywood movie 😍🎬 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mRLgD9DmDF — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 26, 2019

The internal vote was triggered by a text message sent to Belle’s phone, which read: “Islanders, tonight each couple must secretly vote for one other couple that they think should be dumped from the island.

“You must now discuss in your couples who you’re going to choose and why, before submitting your decision by text.

“You must not discuss your decision with anyone else. The couples with the most votes risk being dumped from the island.”

The couple to receive the least backing in the public vote will be dumped from the island and miss out on the chance to win the £50,000 cash prize in Monday’s live final.

Earlier in Friday’s episode, Belle and Anton and then Tommy and Molly-Mae went on their final dates.

Belle and Anton were whisked away from the villa and into the sky above Majorca in a helicopter.

After arriving at a cove, Belle told her partner: “I came here to find love and I definitely think I’m on my way to finding it.”

Anton said: “When I was younger, my mum took me to see Beauty And The Beast and I fell in love with Belle. She bought me a little Belle figurine and I slept with it every night.

“I’ve now found my real-life Belle. You’re beautiful on the outside and inside. It’s unbelievable to think that someone who looks as good as you are as pure on the inside.”

Tommy and Molly-Mae’s date was in a grand ballroom.

As they talked about their relationship, Molly-Mae brought up the topic of them potentially moving in together.

She said: “I genuinely did not think I would come in and meet someone. I hoped I would, but I didn’t think that it would become what it has become.

“There is not one thing that I would change about you and the way that we are.

“What do you think is next for us? I feel like we’ve done so much in there. The next thing would be moving in together. It’s even scary to say it.”

Tommy replied: “We’ve come through the stages and the next stage would be moving in together.”

The episode also saw the boys in the villa tasked with going undercover in a secret challenge, in which they had to work together to get the girls to do various things without them knowing about it.

Curtis Pritchard had to get two girls to change their outfits, and Tommy was tasked with getting a massage from all of the girls, apart from Molly-Mae.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

