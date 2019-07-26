Ed Sheeran retains top spot for second week with new album of collaborations

Freya Ridings is this week’s highest new entry at number three with her debut album.

Ed Sheeran has retained the top spot on the album chart for a second week with No.6 Collaborations Project.

The singer-songwriter has outsold the rest of the top five combined over the past seven days with his new collection of collaborations, the Official Charts Company said.

Rising star Freya Ridings has this week’s highest new entry with her self-titled debut, in at number three this week.

Freya Ridings is this week’s highest new entry (Ian West/PA)

The record from the singer-songwriter has the most digital downloads this week.

Ridings told OfficialCharts.com: “This has been the most surreal week! To go into a supermarket that I used to shop in with my mum and see my album alongside my heroes is the most surreal and awe-inspiring feeling.

“Knowing that I wrote these songs in a place of isolation and now they are connecting with so many people, makes me hugely grateful for all the people who believed in me and have helped me along this journey.

“A family tradition is to check the official charts every week, so to see my album alongside people who inspired me to write and sing my own songs is incredible.”

The Lost Without You singer is behind Lewis Capaldi, whose debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent remains at number two.

The top five is completed by Billie Eilish at number four with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Thom Yorke’s Anima, new in at number five.

Over on the singles chart, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have bounced back up to number one with Senorita after being displaced by Sheeran’s Beautiful People featuring Khalid, from his new album.

Senorita has notched up more than 68,000 chart sales this week, comprised of 9,200 downloads and eight million streams.

Sheeran is also at number three with his Justin Bieber collaboration I Don’t Care, and at number four with his Chance The Rapper duet, Cross Me.

Eilish is back up to number five from number 16 with her hit single Bad Guy thanks to a new remix by Bieber.

© Press Association 2019