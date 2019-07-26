Paul Chuckle ‘devastated’ over death of older brother Jimmy Patton

Jimmy often appeared alongside his siblings on BBC children’s show ChuckleVision.

The Chuckle Brothers’ older sibling Jimmy Patton has died a year after the death of Barry Chuckle.

Paul Chuckle said he was “devastated” following the death of Jimmy, who regularly appeared alongside his younger brothers in their BBC children’s show ChuckleVision.

Jimmy, who was in his late 80s, died peacefully at his home with his wife Amy by his side in the early hours of Friday morning, Paul’s manager Phil Dale said.

Paul, 71, said in a statement: “I am devastated. So few words for the loss of another dearly loved brother.”

Jimmy, real name Jimmy Elliott, was known for playing the nameless character referred to as No Slacking in ChuckleVision, a reference to his oft-used catchphrase directed at the hapless Chuckle Brothers.

A fourth brother, Brian Patton, was also a regular feature in the slapstick series, and was known for shouting “Getoutofit!”.

The hit series ran from 1987 until 2009.

Barry Chuckle, left, pictured with brother Paul in 2014 (PA)

Jimmy married Amy, who was 59 years his junior, in 2017.

Aside from his appearances on and off screen with Paul and Barry, Jimmy, along with Brian, was known for performing in pantomimes and in a number of comedy programmes from the 1960s until the 1980s.

His death comes a year after Barry died aged 73.

Barry had started to film a new TV series with Paul, but he became unwell and his health deteriorated.

At the time, Paul said: “I’ve not just lost my brother, I’ve lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend.”

