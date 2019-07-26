Man arrested with burglary tools near beachfront home of Taylor Swift

26th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

David Page Liddle is said to have told officers he intended to ‘catch up’ with the singer.

Taylor Swift

A man US police say came with a backpack full of burglary tools to visit Taylor Swift has been held without bail pending a competency hearing.

The Sun Of Westerly reports 32-year-old David Page Liddle, from Iowa, was held at a court in Rhode Island after authorities said there were concerns he was a flight risk and had previously been accused of stalking the singer.

He had been held on 10,000 US dollars bail after his arrest July 19 not far from Swift’s beachfront mansion.

Taylor Swift Reputation stadium tour – London
Taylor Swift performing on stage (Ian West/PA)

The Des Moines man is charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of a weapon other than a firearm.

Police Chief Shawn Lacey said Liddle told officers he was looking to “catch up” with Swift and knew her personally.

Liddle’s public defender had no comment.



© Press Association 2019

