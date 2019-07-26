Love Island contestants to choose one couple to be dumped

The episode also sees the remaining two couples go on their final dates.

The Love Island contestants will face a difficult dilemma as they have to pick one couple to dump from the programme.

In scenes that will air in Friday’s episode, the five remaining couples are given the brutal task via text message days before the finale.

Belle Hassan reads the message, which says: “Islanders. Tonight, each couple must secretly vote for one other couple that they think should be dumped from the Island.

💥FIRST LOOK 💥 The mega dates continue and the boys get up to mischief back at the villa, before the Islanders are rocked by their toughest decision yet – and are forced to pick the couple they want to DUMP from the Island 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ubZYW3ZBej — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 26, 2019

“You must now discuss in your couples who you’re going to choose and why, before submitting your decision by text.

“You must not discuss your decision with anyone else. The couples with the most votes risk being dumped from the Island.”

The move will send shockwaves through the villa and means one couple will miss out on the chance to win the £50,000 cash prize in Monday’s live final.

Prior to the dumping bombshell, the episode sees Belle go on her final date with Anton Danyluk. Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague also go on their final date.

Belle and Anton are whisked away from the villa and into the sky above Majorca in a helicopter.

After arriving at a cove, Belle tells her partner: “I came here to find love and I definitely think I’m on my way to finding it.”

Anton says: “When I was younger, my mum took me to see Beauty And The Beast and I fell in love with Belle. She bought me a little Belle figurine and I slept with it every night.

“I’ve now found my real-life Belle. You’re beautiful on the outside and inside. It’s unbelievable to think that someone who looks as good as you, are as pure on the inside.”

Tommy and Molly-Mae’s date is in a grand ballroom.

As they talk about their relationship, Molly-Mae brings up the topic of them potentially moving in together.

She says: “I genuinely did not think I would come in and meet someone. I hoped I would, but I didn’t think that it would become what it has become.”

She says: “There is not one thing that I would change about you and the way that we are.

“What do you think is next for us? I feel like we’ve done so much in there. The next thing would be moving in together. It’s even scary to say it.”

Tommy replies: “We’ve come through the stages and the next stage would be moving in together.”

The episode also sees the boys in the villa tasked with going undercover in a secret challenge, in which they must work together to get the girls to do various things without them knowing about it.

Curtis Pritchard is required to get two girls to change their outfits, and Tommy must get a massage from all of the girls, apart from Molly-Mae.

