Chrissy Teigen shares baby son Miles’s favourite things

26th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The little boy is 14 months old.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London

Chrissy Teigen has shared a new picture of her baby son Miles and revealed some of his milestones.

The little boy poses with a toy fire engine and a huge teddy bear as he stands in front of a chalk board recording some of his vital statistics as he turns 14 months old.

The board reveals that he has eight teeth, is 31in (79cm) tall and weighs 19lb 8oz (8.8kg).

It also says that he loves “climbing on everything”, toy cars and baby back ribs but doesn’t like scrambled eggs and quinoa.

His favourite songs are Remember Me from the Pixar film Coco and This Little Piggy, and his favourite bedtime stories are Goodnight Los Angeles and My First Book Of Superpowers.

Teigen captioned the photo: “Little man with all his favorite things! Currently going mad over cars and firetrucks!”

Teigen and husband John Legend are also parents to daughter Luna, three.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

12 things you’ll know if you’re the one person that hates summer

Things you only know if you plan your summer holiday around food
Things you only know if you plan your summer holiday around food

Selma Blair reveals shaved head and compromised immune system after MS treatment
Selma Blair reveals shaved head and compromised immune system after MS treatment

Opinion: Why seeing animals in captivity on holiday has lost its appeal

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Liz Hurley’s lookalike son Damian has recreated her famous safety pin dress

Liz Hurley’s lookalike son Damian has recreated her famous safety pin dress
This is the coolest kit for working-out during a heatwave

This is the coolest kit for working-out during a heatwave
The gender sleep gap: why women lose more sleep than men and what you can do about it

The gender sleep gap: why women lose more sleep than men and what you can do about it
The gender sleep gap: why women lose more sleep than men and what you can do about it

12 things you’ll know if you’re the one person that hates summer