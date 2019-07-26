Chrissy Teigen shares baby son Miles’s favourite things

The little boy is 14 months old.

Chrissy Teigen has shared a new picture of her baby son Miles and revealed some of his milestones.

The little boy poses with a toy fire engine and a huge teddy bear as he stands in front of a chalk board recording some of his vital statistics as he turns 14 months old.

The board reveals that he has eight teeth, is 31in (79cm) tall and weighs 19lb 8oz (8.8kg).

It also says that he loves “climbing on everything”, toy cars and baby back ribs but doesn’t like scrambled eggs and quinoa.

His favourite songs are Remember Me from the Pixar film Coco and This Little Piggy, and his favourite bedtime stories are Goodnight Los Angeles and My First Book Of Superpowers.

Teigen captioned the photo: “Little man with all his favorite things! Currently going mad over cars and firetrucks!”

Teigen and husband John Legend are also parents to daughter Luna, three.

