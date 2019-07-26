Professor Green returns with new music and tour after neck fracture

The rapper was forced to cancel his tour in February.

Professor Green has announced a new UK tour and released a new song months after fracturing his neck.

The rapper, 35, was forced to cancel his tour earlier this year after injuring himself in a fall just hours before his first show.

The musician, real name Stephen Manderson, has fully recovered and is ready to get back on stage, with his tour kicking off in November.

Professor Green (Gang Green)

In a post on social media in February, he shared a picture of himself strapped onto a stretcher with his head supported in a neck brace, with a tube in his nose.

He told his fans that he had had three seizures resulting in a fall which fractured vertebrae in his neck.

At the time, he promised he would return with a winter tour, and counted himself lucky for not being in a worse condition.

Along with the tour announcement, Professor Green has unveiled new track Matters Of The Heart, the first track from his forthcoming M.O.T.H. EP, which will be released in September.

Professor Green’s tour, entitled the M.O.T.H tour, will start at the O2 Academy, Oxford, and will see him play 11 shows, ending at The Forum, London, on November 28.

Tickets go on sale on Friday August 2.

