Bobby Davro backs Jo Brand: Comedy should be risky

Bobby Davro has backed Jo Brand after her battery acid joke landed her in hot water – saying comedy is meant to be risky.

Brand, 62, sparked controversy with a comment made on BBC Radio 4 about throwing battery acid at politicians.

Ex-EastEnders actor Davro, 60, told PA: “You have to be very careful what you say now, look at Jo Brand. She got into trouble for what she did.

“She’s a wonderful comic, she’s a terrific comedian. People look to be offended, that’s the trouble.

“Maybe it was a slight error but comedy is meant to be dangerous.

“Comedians don’t go out to offend people. The audience choose to be offended.”

Davro joked that he will not be doing anything risky on his next project – a celebrity event on a purposefully adapted bus.

Davro, John Altman – who played “Nasty Nick” in EastEnders – and Lady Colin Campbell are among the names hosting an afternoon tea.

“We won’t be doing anything that’s dangerous,” Davro said. “We’ll be having a laugh.”

Brand apologised for her joke, calling it “crass and ill-judged”.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage – who had a milkshake thrown at him while campaigning in Newcastle – accused Brand of inciting violence.

The Golden Tours events run on August 8 and 9.

