More could be charged in R Kelly case, court told

25th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Kelly faces charges accusing him of producing and receiving child pornography.

R Kelly Indictment

A prosecutor has told a federal judge in Chicago that more charges and more defendants could be added to the case against R&B singer R Kelly that alleges child pornography and other crimes.

Angel Krull said a more far-ranging indictment could replace the initial indictment charging Kelly and two associates. She did not elaborate.

Kelly faces charges in Chicago accusing him of producing and receiving child pornography and coercing minors to engage in sex. The 52-year-old is being held without bond and was not at Thursday’s hearing.

He faces related charges in New York.

Ms Krull also asked for an order protecting evidence and limiting what attorneys can say publicly about the evidence, saying Kelly’s fans have harassed potential witnesses.

Defence attorney Steve Greenberg said the proposed order is too restrictive. Another hearing is set for next Wednesday.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Things you only know if you plan your summer holiday around food

Summer bedroom bliss: 10 cool and stylish updates to snap up right now
Summer bedroom bliss: 10 cool and stylish updates to snap up right now

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Carrie Symonds wears £120 Ghost dress at Downing Street – and you’ll have to be quick to snap one up

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BBC releases trailer for new drama The Capture

BBC releases trailer for new drama The Capture
Katie Price announces engagement to Kris Boyson

Katie Price announces engagement to Kris Boyson
Taron Egerton among star guests at Sir Elton John’s Midsummer bash

Taron Egerton among star guests at Sir Elton John’s Midsummer bash
How to make Ainsley Harriott’s butter rum cake

How to make Ainsley Harriott’s butter rum cake
How to make Ainsley Harriott’s butter rum cake

Things you only know if you plan your summer holiday around food