Drake forges creative partnership with SiriusXM and Pandora

25th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The rapper is one of the world’s top streamed artists.

Wireless Festival – London

Drake has two new partners: SiriusXM and Pandora.

The two companies which merged earlier this year have announced that they have signed a new creative partnership with the superstar rapper.

The new deal includes “a dedicated station, curated music, and collaborations with creative talent”.

The roll-out will start later this year.

Drake
Drake (Ian West/PA)

Drake is one of the world’s top-streamed artists.

He previously had a radio show on Apple Music, did a commercial for the brand and launched new music on the streaming platform, giving Apple an exclusive for a time period over competitors.

Drake has had 35 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won four Grammy Awards.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?

Taron Egerton among star guests at Sir Elton John’s Midsummer bash
Taron Egerton among star guests at Sir Elton John’s Midsummer bash

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

How to make Ainsley Harriott’s butter rum cake

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

BBC releases trailer for new drama The Capture

BBC releases trailer for new drama The Capture
Carrie Symonds wears £120 Ghost dress at Downing Street – and you’ll have to be quick to snap one up

Carrie Symonds wears £120 Ghost dress at Downing Street – and you’ll have to be quick to snap one up
Anne Hathaway expecting baby number two

Anne Hathaway expecting baby number two
Decca Records at 90: How music’s great survivor is still somehow topping the charts

Decca Records at 90: How music’s great survivor is still somehow topping the charts
Decca Records at 90: How music’s great survivor is still somehow topping the charts

What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?