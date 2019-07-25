Venice Film Festival rolls red carpet out for Netflix following Cannes snub

25th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Netflix will present three movies at the world’s oldest film festival.

Italy Venice FIlm Festival

The 76th Venice Film Festival will feature three Netflix productions alongside Hollywood titles, embracing the streaming giant again after the Cannes Film Festival excluded it for a second year in a row.

Among Venice’s 21 competition titles, which were unveiled on Thursday in Rome, is the Netflix-produced Panama Papers drama The Laundromat, starring Meryl Streep and Antonio Banderas, which could not run in Cannes.

Netflix will also present Marriage Story and The King, with the latter debuting out of competition.

Mary Poppins Returns European Premiere – London
Meryl Streep stars in The Laundromat (Matt Crossick/PA)

The world’s oldest film festival also features Hollywood productions like Joker with Joaquin Phoenix in the comic book classic role, as well as Brad Pitt in the sci-fi space journey Ad Astra.

The competition also includes J’accuse by director Roman Polanski, a controversial figure in the #MeToo era.

The festival runs from August 29 to September 7.

© Press Association 2019

