Katie Price announces engagement to Kris Boyson

The reality TV star has been engaged five times in total.

Katie Price has announced her engagement to partner Kris Boyson.

The reality TV star and former glamour model, 41, has been in a relationship with fitness instructor Boyson on and off since last May.

Boyson will be Price’s fourth husband.

Price announced the news on ITV’s Loose Women, where she showed off her engagement ring.

Katie Price joins us to reveal some news… She's engaged! 'Kris bought the ring for that finger, so there you go!💍💕

She said: “So Kris bought the ring, for that finger, so there you go. I’ve got love in my life.”

Price added: “He has met his match, he puts me in my place, he is strict with me. I’m not used to that.”

Referring to her eldest son Harvey, who is disabled, she said of Boyson: “He’s a good guy, he’s so good with Harvey, Harvey’s obsessed with him.”

Price is currently in the midst of a divorce from her third husband Kieran Hayler, who she married in 2013 and with whom she has two children – son Jett, five, and daughter Bunny, four.

Price married cage fighter Alex Reid in 2010 but they split the following year.

Prior to that, she was married to singer and TV personality Peter Andre, with whom she has son Junior, 14, and daughter Princess, 12.

Price and Andre, appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! together in 2004, married in 2005 but split in 2009.

Son Harvey, 17, is from Price’s relationship with former footballer Dwight Yorke.

This is Price’s fifth engagement – she was previously engaged to former partner Leandro Penna in 2012.

Price told the daytime programme that Boyson and Hayler get on well, as well as Andre.

“I am talking to Pete, sort of a bit more, I talk to (his wife) Emily more, things are actually going well,” she added.

