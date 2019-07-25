Michael Sheen to host this year’s GQ Men Of The Year Awards

25th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The actor will join a host of A-list stars at the event.

Good Omens premiere – London

Welsh actor Michael Sheen has been announced as the host of this year’s GQ Men Of The Year Awards ceremony.

The Good Omens star will donate his fee ahead of the event in support of the upcoming 2019 Homeless World Cup, to be held in Cardiff.

He said: “I’m really delighted to have been asked to host this year’s GQ Awards.

“I know how much it meant to me when I received one myself so I feel very grateful to be able to join in celebrating the achievements of all those being honoured this year.

“It’s particularly exciting to be able to use the occasion to also give support to this year’s Homeless World Cup in Cardiff. So thank you very much to GQ for that.”

The annual event hosted by the glossy men’s magazine draws a host of A-list guests, with previous attendees including the Prince of Wales, who last year was presented with the Editor’s Lifetime Achievement Award for services to philanthropy.

GQ editor Dylan Jones said of this year’s event: “We thank Michael Sheen for hosting the 22nd GQ Men of the Year Awards and for making this donation to the Homeless World Cup.

“Michael’s lifelong dedication to engaging people on issues that affect us all will make a difference on people’s lives across the country”.

Dylan Jones
GQ Editor Dylan Jones praised Sheen for his contribution to the Homeless World Cup (PA)

Winners at this year’s event, sponsored by Hugo Boss, will be awarded to people in categories including politician, sportsman, legend, lifetime achievement and icon.

At last year’s ceremony, which was hosted by Catastrophe star Rob Delaney, American actress Rose McGowan became the first woman to win the Inspiration prize.

This year’s ceremony will take place on September 3.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Carrie Symonds wears £120 Ghost dress at Downing Street – and you’ll have to be quick to snap one up

BBC releases trailer for new drama The Capture
BBC releases trailer for new drama The Capture

Taron Egerton among star guests at Sir Elton John’s Midsummer bash
Taron Egerton among star guests at Sir Elton John’s Midsummer bash

Natalie Imbruglia expecting first child at 44 with help of IVF and sperm donor

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
How to make Ainsley Harriott’s butter rum cake

How to make Ainsley Harriott’s butter rum cake
A network of hidden churches could be Ethiopia’s most adventurous hiking trail

A network of hidden churches could be Ethiopia’s most adventurous hiking trail
What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?

What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?
What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?

Carrie Symonds wears £120 Ghost dress at Downing Street – and you’ll have to be quick to snap one up