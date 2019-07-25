Rapper ASAP Rocky charged with assault

25th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The rapper is a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist.

ASAP Rocky arrest

Rapper ASAP Rocky has been charged with assault in connection with a fight in Stockholm last month.

Swedish prosecutor Daniel Suneson said he filed charges against the rapper and two others “having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defence and provocation”.

The case has drawn the attention of fellow recording artists and US President Donald Trump.

ASAP Rocky has been charged with assault
ASAP Rocky has been charged with assault (PA)

The rapper is a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers.

He has been in custody since July 3 as authorities investigate a fight he was allegedly involved in on June 30 before appearing at a music festival.

The three suspects will remain in custody until trial.

The Stockholm District Court will set a date for the proceedings.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How to make Ainsley Harriott’s butter rum cake

What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?
What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?

Decca Records at 90: How music’s great survivor is still somehow topping the charts
Decca Records at 90: How music’s great survivor is still somehow topping the charts

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

A network of hidden churches could be Ethiopia’s most adventurous hiking trail

A network of hidden churches could be Ethiopia’s most adventurous hiking trail
Actress and daughter of world champion boxer Barry McGuigan dies aged 33

Actress and daughter of world champion boxer Barry McGuigan dies aged 33
BBC releases trailer for new drama The Capture

BBC releases trailer for new drama The Capture
Carrie Symonds wears £120 Ghost dress at Downing Street – and you’ll have to be quick to snap one up

Carrie Symonds wears £120 Ghost dress at Downing Street – and you’ll have to be quick to snap one up
Carrie Symonds wears £120 Ghost dress at Downing Street – and you’ll have to be quick to snap one up

How to make Ainsley Harriott’s butter rum cake