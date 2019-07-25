Dwayne Johnson visits Hawaiians protesting against telescope

25th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Protesters have been blocking a road for the last 10 days to prevent construction of the telescope on Mauna Kea’s summit.

Giant Telescope

Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has visited Native Hawaiian protesters who are blocking a road to prevent the construction of a giant telescope on Hawaii’s tallest mountain.

Johnson reached the protest camp on Mauna Kea as dancers performed hula and chants.

He exchanged nose to nose greetings – called honi – with protesters and then went into a tent to meet elders.

Johnson spent part of his childhood in Honolulu.

Dwayne Johnson talks to opponents of the TMT telescope (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

Johnson’s production company Seven Bucks Productions is making a movie about the life of King Kamehameha the Great, the leader who first unified the Hawaiian Islands in 1810.

Johnson will star in the title role.

Protesters have been blocking a road for the last 10 days to prevent construction of the telescope on Mauna Kea’s summit, which some Native Hawaiians consider to be sacred.

