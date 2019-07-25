Elton John Aids Foundation raises £4.9 million at midsummer party

25th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Taron Egerton was among the guests at the star-studded midsummer party.

Elton John Aids Foundation – A Midsummer Party – Antibes

Sir Elton John’s star-studded midsummer party in the south of France has raised 5.5 million euros (£4.9 million) for the global effort to end Aids.

The gala in Cap d’Antibes on the Cote d’Azur was attended by Sir Elton and his husband David Furnish, Dame Joan Collins and Taron Egerton – who plays Sir Elton in the biopic Rocketman.

Elton John Aids Foundation – A Midsummer Party – Antibes
Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas attending the Elton John Aids Foundation midsummer party (Matt Crossick/PA)

Lots at the post-dinner auction included the first edition of the new Bentley, a Yamaha piano used in the Rocketman film and autographed by Sir Elton and Egerton, a Gucci jacket worn by Egerton in Rocketman and tickets to see Sir Elton’s farewell tour.

He said: “It’s because of the consistent support and kindness of so many people in this room that we are able to commit the Elton John Aids Foundation (EJAF) to real partnerships with world leaders that can a make a future without Aids.”

The EJAF midsummer party sought to raise money in support of its new programme that aims to provide HIV self-test kits to 400,000 young men in Kenya and promises treatment for every HIV-positive test received from the programme.

© Press Association 2019

