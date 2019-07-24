Taron Egerton among star guests at Sir Elton John’s Midsummer bash

The party is to benefit the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Taron Egerton was among the guests at Sir Elton John’s star-studded Midsummer Party in the South of France.

The actor – who plays Sir Elton in the biopic Rocketman – was joined by his girlfriend Emily Thomas at the bash at a luxury villa in Antibes.

Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas (Matt Crossick/PA)

Egerton looked cool and casual in a navy suit and white T-shirt, while the singer himself stood out in purple with sparkling sunglasses.

Sir Elton John (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Elton John and David Furnish (Matt Crossick/PA)

A host of other celebrities also attended the event, which was to benefit the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Dame Joan Collins looked far younger than her 86 years in a ruffled turquoise and white top and trousers featuring feathered fringes.

Dame Joan Collins (Matt Crossick/PA)

Model Lara Leito showed off her legs in a brief blue and black dress, while broadcaster Tania Bryer was elegant in a floor-length white gown.

Lara Leito (Matt Crossick/PA)

Tania Bryer (Matt Crossick/PA)

