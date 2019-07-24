Taron Egerton among star guests at Sir Elton John’s Midsummer bash

24th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The party is to benefit the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Taron Egerton (left) and Emily Thomas

Taron Egerton was among the guests at Sir Elton John’s star-studded Midsummer Party in the South of France.

The actor – who plays Sir Elton in the biopic Rocketman – was joined by his girlfriend Emily Thomas at the bash at a luxury villa in Antibes.

Taron Egerton (left) and Emily Thomas
Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas (Matt Crossick/PA)

Egerton looked cool and casual in a navy suit and white T-shirt, while the singer himself stood out in purple with sparkling sunglasses.

Sir Elton John
Sir Elton John (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Elton John (left) and David Furnish
Sir Elton John and David Furnish (Matt Crossick/PA)

A host of other celebrities also attended the event, which was to benefit the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Dame Joan Collins looked far younger than her 86 years in a ruffled turquoise and white top and trousers featuring feathered fringes.

Dame Joan Collins
Dame Joan Collins (Matt Crossick/PA)

Model Lara Leito showed off her legs in a brief blue and black dress, while broadcaster Tania Bryer was elegant in a floor-length white gown.

Lara Leito
Lara Leito (Matt Crossick/PA)
Tania Bryer
Tania Bryer (Matt Crossick/PA)

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Love Island’s Amy committed to therapy after leaving villa
Love Island’s Amy committed to therapy after leaving villa

What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Feathers – and lots of them – were the ultimate look at the Met Gala

Feathers – and lots of them – were the ultimate look at the Met Gala
Carrie Symonds wears £120 Ghost dress at Downing Street – and you’ll have to be quick to snap one up

Carrie Symonds wears £120 Ghost dress at Downing Street – and you’ll have to be quick to snap one up
Actress and daughter of world champion boxer Barry McGuigan dies aged 33

Actress and daughter of world champion boxer Barry McGuigan dies aged 33
Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer
Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre