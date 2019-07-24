Taron Egerton among star guests at Sir Elton John’s Midsummer bash

Taron Egerton among star guests at Sir Elton John’s Midsummer bash24th Jul 19 | Entertainment News
The party is to benefit the Elton John Aids Foundation.
Taron Egerton was among the guests at Sir Elton John’s star-studded Midsummer Party in the South of France.
The actor – who plays Sir Elton in the biopic Rocketman – was joined by his girlfriend Emily Thomas at the bash at a luxury villa in Antibes.
Egerton looked cool and casual in a navy suit and white T-shirt, while the singer himself stood out in purple with sparkling sunglasses.
A host of other celebrities also attended the event, which was to benefit the Elton John Aids Foundation.
Dame Joan Collins looked far younger than her 86 years in a ruffled turquoise and white top and trousers featuring feathered fringes.
Model Lara Leito showed off her legs in a brief blue and black dress, while broadcaster Tania Bryer was elegant in a floor-length white gown.
