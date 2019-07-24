Anne Hathaway expecting baby number two

But the actress revealed it was ‘not a straight line’ to either of her pregnancies as she sympathised with anyone having conception difficulties.

Anne Hathaway is expecting her second baby.

The actress shared a picture of her bump on Instagram, as she told her fans it had not been “a straight line” to either of her pregnancies.

Hathaway, 36, captioned her photo: “It’s not for a movie… #2⁣,

“⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies.

“Sending you extra love.”

The actress and her husband Adam Shulman welcomed their son Jonathan in 2016.

