Anne Hathaway expecting baby number two

Anne Hathaway expecting baby number two24th Jul 19 | Entertainment News
But the actress revealed it was ‘not a straight line’ to either of her pregnancies as she sympathised with anyone having conception difficulties.
Anne Hathaway is expecting her second baby.
The actress shared a picture of her bump on Instagram, as she told her fans it had not been “a straight line” to either of her pregnancies.
Hathaway, 36, captioned her photo: “It’s not for a movie… #2,
“All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies.
“Sending you extra love.”
The actress and her husband Adam Shulman welcomed their son Jonathan in 2016.
© Press Association 2019