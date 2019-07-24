‘Alex from Glasto’ to unveil debut single

The teenager’s song will be released on Wednesday.

Viral sensation Alex Mann, who shot to fame after rapping at Glastonbury with Dave, is releasing a single.

The 15-year-old will unveil What You Know About That Bro on Wednesday.

Known as “Alex from Glasto”, the teenager became an internet sensation after performing Dave and AJ Tracy’s hit Thiago Silva on The Other Stage at the music festival.

The grime artist was performing to a crowd of thousands when he asked an audience member to join him for Thiago Silva, named after the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) footballer.

After spotting a young man in a PSG shirt, Dave called out: “I see a PSG shirt over there. Do you know the lyrics?”

Mann was then brought up to the stage where he impressed the audience with his performance.

He has since said that his life has been “crazy” since the moment he was invited onstage by Dave.

