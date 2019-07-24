Blade Runner star Rutger Hauer dies at the age of 75

Blade Runner star Rutger Hauer has died at the age of 75.

The Dutch actor died on July 19 at his home in the Netherlands following a short illness, his agent said.

His funeral was held on Wednesday.

Rutger Hauer (Yui Mok/PA)

Hauer received cult acclaim for his role as the philosophical replicant Roy Batty in Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner.

The actor delivered a famed monologue on memory and death in the film, which became one of its defining moments.

Hauer began his career working on TV shows in the Netherlands, and formed a partnership with director Paul Verhoeven.

He starred in a number of his productions before making his English-language debut alongside Michael Caine in apartheid drama The Wilby Conspiracy (1975).

His other films include Blind Fury, The Hitcher, Sin City, Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind and Batman Begins.

Director Guillermo Del Toro paid tribute to Hauer, tweeting: “RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films.

“My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury.”

RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury. pic.twitter.com/1F2Via3mLY — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 24, 2019

EastEnders star Jake Wood tweeted: “So sad to hear of the passing of Rutger Hauer.

“I played the drummer boy in Flesh & Blood in 1984 and I got to spend 4 months in a castle in Spain with him, times I shall never forget. What an amazing guy, RIP my friend.”

So sad to hear of the passing of Rutger Hauer. I played the drummer boy in Flesh & Blood in 1984 and I got to spend 4 months in a castle in Spain with him, times I shall never forget. What an amazing guy, RIP my friend 🙌🏼❤️ https://t.co/DIFOZUwDsz — Jake Wood (@mrjakedwood) July 24, 2019

News of the actor’s death was first reported by Variety.

© Press Association 2019