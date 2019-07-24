Blade Runner star Rutger Hauer dies at the age of 75

24th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The actor died following a short illness.

Rutger Hauer

Blade Runner star Rutger Hauer has died at the age of 75.

The Dutch actor died on July 19 at his home in the Netherlands following a short illness, his agent said.

His funeral was held on Wednesday.

Rutger Hauer
Rutger Hauer (Yui Mok/PA)

Hauer received cult acclaim for his role as the philosophical replicant Roy Batty in Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner.

The actor delivered a famed monologue on memory and death in the film, which became one of its defining moments.

Hauer began his career working on TV shows in the Netherlands, and formed a partnership with director Paul Verhoeven.

He starred in a number of his productions before making his English-language debut alongside Michael Caine in apartheid drama The Wilby Conspiracy (1975).

His other films include Blind Fury, The Hitcher, Sin City, Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind and Batman Begins.

Director Guillermo Del Toro paid tribute to Hauer, tweeting: “RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films.

“My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury.”

EastEnders star Jake Wood tweeted: “So sad to hear of the passing of Rutger Hauer.

“I played the drummer boy in Flesh & Blood in 1984 and I got to spend 4 months in a castle in Spain with him, times I shall never forget. What an amazing guy, RIP my friend.”

News of the actor’s death was first reported by Variety.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Feathers – and lots of them – were the ultimate look at the Met Gala

Jason Statham shares concern for Fast & Furious stuntman Joe Watts
Jason Statham shares concern for Fast & Furious stuntman Joe Watts

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Actress and daughter of world champion boxer Barry McGuigan dies aged 33

Actress and daughter of world champion boxer Barry McGuigan dies aged 33
See Will Smith star in his first ever fashion campaign

See Will Smith star in his first ever fashion campaign
Love Island’s Ovie is the fashion icon every guy needs – here’s how to get the look

Love Island’s Ovie is the fashion icon every guy needs – here’s how to get the look
What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?

What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?
What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?

Feathers – and lots of them – were the ultimate look at the Met Gala