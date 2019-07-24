Runaway radio presenters Greg James and Nick Grimshaw hiding near coast

24th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The presenters are playing a vast game of hide and seek.

Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2019 – London

Runaway radio presenters Greg James and Nick Grimshaw have hinted at their seaside location in their game of hide and seek.

The BBC Radio 1 hosts went on the run and have tasked the public with finding them.

Grimshaw and James have hinted that they are hiding out in a coastal town after evading their fellow BBC colleagues using a boat on the River Thames.

They are now in the second day of the revived game of hide and seek, and have urged listeners to track them down.

BBC Radio 1 announced on Twitter: “@grimmers has just confirmed that they ARE hiding in one of these 6 places: Newquay, Brighton, Weston-super-Mare, Southampton, Plymouth, Southend.”

Fans of the presenters have been trying to trace them using clues handed out on air.

“Donkey” was used a hint for the coastal location where the pair find themselves.

Last year, the pair were found in just 22 hours after they were traced to the Liver Building in Liverpool.

