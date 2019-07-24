Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross’s dog has more than 500 Instagram followers

24th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Beckham and Cross have been romantically linked since last year.

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross’s Instagram account for their dog has amassed more than 500 followers.

The couple established the Pomeranian’s account three weeks ago, but it passed the 500 mark and reached 562 followers on Wednesday.

The page shows a selection of images of the dog with his “dad” Beckham and “mum” Cross.

View this post on Instagram

Mums back from Glastonbury yay❤️

A post shared by Soho The Pom (@sohocross) on

One shows Soho sitting on a stack of Wonderland magazines featuring photographer Beckham’s picture of model Cross on the cover.

“Supporting Mum and dad,” says the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Supporting Mum and dad ❤️

A post shared by Soho The Pom (@sohocross) on

Another shows Beckham carrying the dog on his shoulder and is captioned: “Don’t feel like walking anymore but daddy got me.”

Beckham and Cross have been romantically linked since late 2018.

© Press Association 2019

