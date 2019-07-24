Jordan Banjo praises ‘amazing’ partner after birth of second child

24th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The dancer has welcomed daughter Mayowa with partner Naomi Courts.

National Television Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London

Jordan Banjo has shared a message of love for his partner following the birth of their second child.

The dancer and TV presenter announced the arrival of daughter Mayowa in a post online.

Banjo, who presents The Greatest Dancer, shared a message of admiration for his “strong and amazing” partner.

He also welcomed the birth of his “angel” daughter, his second child with Naomi Courts.

Posting on Instagram, Banjo wrote: “I cannot put into words the depth of love and respect I have for you, I can never repay the gifts you’ve brought into our lives with our two beautiful children.

“This time the process was so different than it was with Cass but you were so strong and amazing, thank you.

“So world, please say hello to our daughter, Mayowa Angel Banjo! But we call her Mimi and so can you.”

Dancing On Ice star Alex Beresford shared his congratulations online following the news, as did fellow celebrities Kem Cetinay and Diversity member Sam Craske.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Love Island’s Amy committed to therapy after leaving villa
Love Island’s Amy committed to therapy after leaving villa

Jason Statham shares concern for Fast & Furious stuntman Joe Watts
Jason Statham shares concern for Fast & Furious stuntman Joe Watts

Feathers – and lots of them – were the ultimate look at the Met Gala

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Can you guess this rising star's famous Irish Dad?

Can you guess this rising star's famous Irish Dad?
See Will Smith star in his first ever fashion campaign

See Will Smith star in his first ever fashion campaign
Love Island’s Ovie is the fashion icon every guy needs – here’s how to get the look

Love Island’s Ovie is the fashion icon every guy needs – here’s how to get the look
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre