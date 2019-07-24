Jordan Banjo praises ‘amazing’ partner after birth of second child

The dancer has welcomed daughter Mayowa with partner Naomi Courts.

Jordan Banjo has shared a message of love for his partner following the birth of their second child.

The dancer and TV presenter announced the arrival of daughter Mayowa in a post online.

Banjo, who presents The Greatest Dancer, shared a message of admiration for his “strong and amazing” partner.

He also welcomed the birth of his “angel” daughter, his second child with Naomi Courts.

Posting on Instagram, Banjo wrote: “I cannot put into words the depth of love and respect I have for you, I can never repay the gifts you’ve brought into our lives with our two beautiful children.

“This time the process was so different than it was with Cass but you were so strong and amazing, thank you.

“So world, please say hello to our daughter, Mayowa Angel Banjo! But we call her Mimi and so can you.”

Dancing On Ice star Alex Beresford shared his congratulations online following the news, as did fellow celebrities Kem Cetinay and Diversity member Sam Craske.

