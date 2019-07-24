Curtis and AJ Pritchard to join UK version of RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Strictly Come Dancing and Love Island stars will appear on the show.

Curtis Pritchard and older brother AJ will join the UK version of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

AJ sealed his fame on Strictly Come Dancing, while his sibling made a name for himself on the Irish Dancing With The Stars, and on the current series of Love Island.

The dancing pair will be seen putting contestants through their paces on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

They will be joined by British singer-songwriter MNEK, who has helped the prospective queens through their vocal challenges.

Curtis said: “I jump at the chance of working with my brother any time anything together comes up, so doing that and being asked to be part of something so iconic was a yes from me.”

AJ added: “I am such a fan of RuPaul and was honoured to be asked to work on the UK show.

“We had an amazing time working with the queens and cannot wait for you to see the performance.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will air on BBC Three in the autumn. It will showcase UK drag queens and see RuPaul crown the UK’s First Drag Superstar.

Maisie Williams, Geri Horner, Jade Thirlwall, Michaela Coel, Andrew Garfield, Cheryl and Twiggy have already been named as celebrity guests.





