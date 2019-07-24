BBC releases trailer for new drama The Capture

24th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The series stars Callum Turner and Holliday Grainger.

The BBC has released a trailer for surveillance-based drama series The Capture.

Footage of the upcoming programme shows car chases, howls of protest, and characters terrified that “Big Brother is watching you”.

Holliday Grainger as Rachel Carey in The Capture (BBC)

The drama follows accusations circling army veteran Shaun Emery, played by Callum Turner, who is accused of assault and kidnap following a conviction for murder in the military being quashed.

He can be heard in the trailer saying: “I’m being set up. I didn’t do anything.”

Famke Janssen and Ron Perlman in The Capture (BBC)

Surveillance and the shaken trust in received information is at the heart of the series.

The BBC has described the programme as timely in an era grappling with fake news.

Emery’s only sympathiser is DI Rachel Carey, played by Holliday Grainger, as the six-part drama unfolds.

The series also stars Ron Perlman, Famke Janssen, Ben Miles, and Laura Haddock.

The capture is coming soon to BBC One.

