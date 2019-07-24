Swedish prosecutors: ASAP Rocky arrest not racially-motivated

24th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The rapper was arrested in Stockholm.

Wireless Festival 2013 – Day 3 – London

Swedish prosecutors have denied any racist agenda in the detention of rapper ASAP Rocky.

He has been held by the authorities following an alleged fight in Stockholm, prompting calls for his release by President Donald Trump.

The rapper’s mother has also pleaded for his freedom and suggested that the Swedish judicial system was racially-motivated and wished to make an example of ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers.

Wireless Festival 2013 – Day 3 – London
ASAP Rocky’s mother has pleaded for his release. (Yui Mok/PA)

Prosecutors in Sweden have rejected these claims and said there is no agenda behind the rapper’s arrest and detention.

A spokesman for the Swedish Prosecution Authority said: “Within Swedish justice the police, prosecutor and court treat the suspects, injured parties and witnesses equal with no hidden agenda regarding race, background, age, income etc.”

The Authority also pointed to the principles of the judicial system in Sweden to further reject the claims of bias.

This follows comments made by Mayer’s mother, Renee Black, who suggested that the rapper was being made an example of following the alleged assault in Stockholm.

View this post on Instagram

STOCKHOLM 😎🤘🏾🔥

A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on

She told TMZ: “I don’t want to pull that race card. But that’s what it’s looking like.

“If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it’s a duck.

“I feel like Sweden is making an example out of our boys. And it’s so unjust.”

Prosecutors in Sweden have dropped their investigation into a man they say was involved in a fight with the American rapper.

The high-profile case has drawn the attention of celebrities including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, and Mr Trump.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island’s Ovie is the fashion icon every guy needs – here’s how to get the look

Feathers – and lots of them – were the ultimate look at the Met Gala
Feathers – and lots of them – were the ultimate look at the Met Gala

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

See Will Smith star in his first ever fashion campaign

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jason Statham shares concern for Fast & Furious stuntman Joe Watts

Jason Statham shares concern for Fast & Furious stuntman Joe Watts
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Can you guess this rising star's famous Irish Dad?

Can you guess this rising star's famous Irish Dad?
What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?

What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?
What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?

Love Island’s Ovie is the fashion icon every guy needs – here’s how to get the look