Double the dating in 2020 as Love Island gets second series

24th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

There will be double the romance in 2020.

Love Island 2019

Hit ITV show Love Island will run for two series next year, the broadcaster said.

The show has been viewed by more than six million people at its peak this year and will be heading to Africa and Europe in 2020.

A new villa will be used in South Africa in early 2020 before filming returns to Majorca in the summer.

Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels and acquisitions at ITV, said: “Off the back of a record-breaking year, we’re delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule.

“Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences.

“In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location.”

