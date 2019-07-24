Chrissy Teigen films son’s ‘first real steps’

Miles is seen taking a couple of steps while sister Luna plays in the background.

Model Chrissy Teigen has shared the moment she captured her 14-month-old son’s “first real steps”.

Miles, the youngest of her two children with husband John Legend, is filmed toddling towards his mother before grabbing the sofa, with Teigan heard saying “good job”.

I think I just caught his first real steps! Does this count? pic.twitter.com/LBYz1jCCIY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2019

“I think I just caught his first real steps! Does this count?” Teigen said the post.

Many Twitter users commented on how much Miles looks like his father.

“I don’t think John Legend looks as much like John Legend as that baby looks like John Legend,” one said.

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown also commented on the likeness, saying: “Miles has John’s WHOLE face!”

Miles has John’s WHOLE face! — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 23, 2019

Miles was born in May 2018, while sister Luna, who is seen in the video playing in the background, is three years old.

Model and TV presenter Teigen, 33, and singer Legend, 40, married in 2013.

