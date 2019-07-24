Magician Dynamo has learnt a new skill â€“ cooking

24th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The starâ€™s diet is restricted because of Crohnâ€™s disease.

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2019 â€“ London

Magician Dynamo says he has finally learnt how to cook – at the age of 36.

The illusionist, who has wowed millions with tricks such as levitation and walking on water, has learnt a new skill.

The star, whose diet is restricted because he suffers from Crohn’s disease,  was given recipe books by his family for Christmas.

He told the Off Menu podcast: “Because of my illness I can’t have lactose, I can’t have vegetables. It’s easier to name the things I can have.

View this post on Instagram

8 Years ago today…where were you?

A post shared by Dynamo Magician (@dynamomagician) on

“I pretty much live on potatoes without the skin. They can’t be fried. I can’t have any fried food.

“It has to be stuff that’s either grilled or diced up really small so I can digest it really easily, because my insides are messed up.

“I can’t have fizzy drinks, definitely can’t have alcohol. Basically I can’t have any fun. I have to make my own fun.

“I can’t even eat custard. Imagine a dessert without custard.”

He said: “I only learnt how to cook last Christmas. For Christmas, all my family got me cookbooks, they even got me Cooking Basics For Dummies.

View this post on Instagram

Orange is the new black. #glastonbury2019

A post shared by Dynamo Magician (@dynamomagician) on

“It was like an intervention. So I started to learn how to cook.

“I’m pretty good at making pancakes, I make them gluten free and lactose free – they’re Dynamo friendly.”

Dynamo, who was unable to even shuffle cards at times after ending up in hospital as a result of food poisoning combined with Crohn’s, said: “My diet is boring and repetitive and I have to do whatever I can to make it exciting.

“I enjoy the taste of food and would be a foodie if I didn’t have Crohn’s.”

He said of his condition: “I was diagnosed when I was 14. I’ve had parts of my bowel removed but there are still bits of the Crohn’s there.

“Because of all the operations I’ve had, it’s left me a bit messed up inside.”

Off Menu is part of the Acast network, available from podcast providers.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÃ‰

Queenâ€™s Bohemian Rhapsody video hits YouTube milestone

See Will Smith star in his first ever fashion campaign
See Will Smith star in his first ever fashion campaign

Feathers â€“ and lots of them â€“ were the ultimate look at the Met Gala
Feathers â€“ and lots of them â€“ were the ultimate look at the Met Gala

Love Islandâ€™s Amy committed to therapy after leaving villa

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Can you guess this rising star's famous Irish Dad?

Can you guess this rising star's famous Irish Dad?
Jason Statham shares concern for Fast & Furious stuntman Joe Watts

Jason Statham shares concern for Fast & Furious stuntman Joe Watts
Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre
Working from home? 5 of the best loungewear brands for when you can ditch the office dress code

Working from home? 5 of the best loungewear brands for when you can ditch the office dress code
Working from home? 5 of the best loungewear brands for when you can ditch the office dress code

Queenâ€™s Bohemian Rhapsody video hits YouTube milestone