Sophie Rundle: Peaky Blinders is punk TV

The actress plays Ada Thorne in the BBC series.

Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle has said the series is a “punk” presence on TV.

The actress believes the gangster epic portrays Britain in a way rarely shown on screen.

Rundle, who plays Ada Thorne in the crime series, has said it matches an American-style confidence in national history.

Charlene McKenna (left), Sophie Rundle (centre) and Natasha O’Keeffe (right) attending the Peaky Blinders Series Five World Premiere held at Birmingham Town Hall (Jacob King/PA)

She said the British are shy to celebrate their past in TV and film, but Peaky Blinders creates the myths that are so celebrated in the US.

Rundle said that the energetic series has a punk attitude which ensures its continued success as series five approaches.

Speaking at a BFI screening of the new series, Rundle said: “It’s just so cool. You see this kind of punk energy on screen.

“What’s so beautiful is it’s mythologised British history in a way that we’re quite shy about doing

“The Americans do it very well. They take their history and they make it rock and roll.

Daryl McCormack, Harry Kirton, Packy Lee, Charlene McKenna, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Anthony Byrne and Natasha O’Keeffe attending the Peaky Blinders Series Five World Premiere held at Birmingham Town Hall (Jacob King/PA)

“This show does that, and it’s funny, and it’s cool, and it’s not ashamed to be a bit heightened.”

The new series plunges the main characters into the world of politics, with Cillian Murphy’s character of Tommy Shelby in place as an MP in Birmingham.

The cast and crew of #PeakyBlinders Series 5 gather for a special screening of episode one, coming soon to @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/u7kpUWd8HF — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) July 23, 2019

Rundle said that despite being five series into the story of the Shelby family and their criminal antics, the characterisation and plotting of Steven Knight’s creation show no signs of slackening.

She said: “It is punk, it is a bit anarchic.

“It just keeps going and it just keeps gaining momentum.

“People just keep coming to it. It’s unlike anything else we have on TV at the moment.”

© Press Association 2019