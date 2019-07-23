Mother of ASAP Rocky pleading for his release

The rapper is being held in Sweden following an alleged fight in Stockholm.

The mother of rapper ASAP Rocky is pleading for the release of her son.

Renee Black has said she refuses to consider the possibility he could be jailed in Sweden, where he is now being held.

He was arrested following an apparent fight in Stockholm, and President Donald Trump has promised to support the performer’s return to the US.

ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, remains detained in Sweden and his mother has suggested he is being made an example of.

ASAP Rocky’s mother cannot face the idea of him being jailed (Yui Mok/PA)

She thanked Mr Trump for his support, but said she does not want to cause trouble as she pleads for the release of her son.

Ms Black told Swedish newspaper Expressen: “I don’t even want to think about or say it. I really don’t. I don’t want to rock any boats.

“I don’t want to stir up any trouble, anything that is going to cause my son not to be released and be able to come home.

“I’m pleading, I hope, that they let my son home. I really do.”

She added: “An unnecessary case to begin with. Number one, they are trying to build a case. There is no case.

“Everything is on video. They tried to avoid it but they kept being followed as well as harassed. Come on, just ball it up and trash it because that’s what it is, trash.”

“He was just telling me that he isn’t really eating properly. He can’t wait to get back into the gym.”

Ms Black also spoke to TMZ about her son being held in Sweden, and suggested race could be a factor in his current situation.

She said: “I don’t want to pull that race card. But that’s what it’s looking like.

“If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it’s a duck.

“I feel like Sweden is making an example out of our boys. And it’s so unjust.”

