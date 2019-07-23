School where injured Fast & Furious 9 stuntman worked ‘saddened’ by accident

Joe Watts was seriously injured on set at the Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

The school where the stuntman who was injured on the set of Fast & Furious 9 works has said it is “saddened” to hear of his accident.

Joe Watts was injured on set at the Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, shortly before midday on Monday.

Watts, who is a teacher at The Creative Academy as well as a professional stunt performer, was airlifted to hospital where he is being treated for “serious” injuries.

Dwayne Johnson stars in Fast & Furious 9 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

A statement from the not-for-profit academy, managed by Slough Borough Council, said: “Staff and students from The Creative Academy at Slough Borough Council were saddened to hear of Joe’s accident.

“We hope he makes a speedy recovery and send our best wishes to Joe and his family.”

Producers halted work on the latest instalment of the long-running franchise yesterday as police and paramedics were called to the scene.

Police handed the case over to the Health and Safety Executive, which says it is investigating the incident.

A spokesman for the executive said: “HSE is investigating the incident following attendance at the site yesterday.”

Watts has worked on a number of high-profile productions including Games of Thrones, Johnny English Strikes Again, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Most recently Watts appeared in the Tom Holland-starring Spider Man: Far From Home.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Constabulary said on Tuesday: “Police were called shortly before noon on Monday 22 July following an incident at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

“It was reported that a man had been injured while working at the location and sustained serious injuries.

“The air ambulance attended and the man was taken to hospital.

Idris Elba during filming in Glasgow city centre (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Police officers also attended to assist at the scene and carry out initial inquiries.

“The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive and there will be no further police involvement.”

A spokeswoman for Universal, the studio behind the film franchise, said on Monday: “We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen.

“We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation.”

The film stars franchise regulars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, and is due for release in 2020.

© Press Association 2019