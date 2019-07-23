Greg James and Nick Grimshaw relaunch BBC Radio 1’s hide and seek game

Last year the duo were caught in Liverpool after 22 hours and 40 minutes.

Greg James and Nick Grimshaw have gone on the run after announcing the return of BBC Radio 1’s game of hide and seek.

The pair were last seen escaping down the River Thames in a boat after giving co-presenters Maya Jama and Jordan North the slip near the Tower of London.

hide and seek is back babbbyyyyy! pic.twitter.com/b8bphm8hbm — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) July 23, 2019

Scott Mills, Adele Roberts and Clara Amfo will host the breakfast show while James and Grimshaw attempt to evade the public for as long as possible.

Radio 1 launched the challenge last year, with the pair of DJs eventually discovered in Liverpool after 22 hours and 40 minutes.

Caller Faye tracked them to the city’s Liver Building after James described her blue car while looking out of a window.

It’s too early for this stress pic.twitter.com/tuLoBitkEL — Greg James (@gregjames) July 23, 2019

The pair also announced the news of the latest hunt on Twitter, with James telling listeners the hunt would start in earnest at 4pm.

He said: “So yeah – the Tower of London had nothing to do with it. The other DJs were tricked. We escaped on a boat and we’re now on the run. We hide, you seek. Today from 4pm.”

So yeah – the Tower of London had nothing to do with it. The other DJs were tricked. We escaped on a boat and we’re now on the run. We hide, you seek. Today from 4pm @BBCR1 #hideandseek pic.twitter.com/bkCYX5P2wl — Greg James (@gregjames) July 23, 2019

The pair initially mislead Jama and North into thinking the entire group were being summoned to the Tower for a challenge.

But on arrival James and Grimshaw slipped away from their co-presenters and boarded a boat.

Jama said on Twitter after: “Just moments before I found out @grimmers & @gregjames lied to us all. An now they’ve got off on a boat and we’re in a massive game of #hideandseek.”

Just moments before I found out @grimmers & @gregjames lied to us all. An now they’ve got off on a boat and we’re in a massive game of #hideandseek @BBCR1 pic.twitter.com/z96ZIHnIuO — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) July 23, 2019

The station ruled out hospitals, police stations and fire stations, as well as dangerous locations such as derelict buildings and military bases, as potential hiding spots.

Follow the game of hide and seek here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew9hj5/live/czvfhn

