Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody video hits YouTube milestone

23rd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

It is the first pre-1990s video to reach one billion views on the platform.

Music – Queen – London

Queen’s music video for Bohemian Rhapsody has notched up a YouTube milestone.

It has become the first pre-1990s video to reach one billion views on the platform.

A message posted on the rock band’s official Twitter page said it was “simply incredible” that our “music is still creating such a large impact to this day”.

The video for the 1975 chart-topping single, penned by its late frontman Freddie Mercury, revolutionised the future of pop music.

Before the MTV age, bands traditionally appeared on shows like Top Of The Pops to promote their latest hits.

When they could not appear in person, dance troupes like Pan’s People were tasked with keeping viewers entertained while a recording of the song was played.

To mark the YouTube milestone, Queen said it was looking for musicians, singers, and instrumentalists for their own take on Bohemian Rhapsody for a user-generated video.

© Press Association 2019

