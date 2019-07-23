Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody video hits YouTube milestone

It is the first pre-1990s video to reach one billion views on the platform.

Queen’s music video for Bohemian Rhapsody has notched up a YouTube milestone.

1 billion views of Bohemian Rhapsody! That our music is still creating such a large impact to this day is simply incredible, and we thank you. To celebrate, we remastered our video in HD here: https://t.co/fVsdgYfM1Z pic.twitter.com/2m9kUv730Y — Queen (@QueenWillRock) July 21, 2019

A message posted on the rock band’s official Twitter page said it was “simply incredible” that our “music is still creating such a large impact to this day”.

The video for the 1975 chart-topping single, penned by its late frontman Freddie Mercury, revolutionised the future of pop music.

Before the MTV age, bands traditionally appeared on shows like Top Of The Pops to promote their latest hits.

When they could not appear in person, dance troupes like Pan’s People were tasked with keeping viewers entertained while a recording of the song was played.

To mark the YouTube milestone, Queen said it was looking for musicians, singers, and instrumentalists for their own take on Bohemian Rhapsody for a user-generated video.

