Can you guess this rising star's famous Irish Dad?

He's also a musician, cinematographer and model.

Dylan Brosnan turned heads when he arrived on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The handsome model posed for photos with his famous father, Pierce Brosnan.

Dressed in pale blue jeans, a pale yellow shirt and a tan leather jacket, with long hair down to his shoulders, the 22-year-old looked like he could have been a star in the film.

Hollywood 2019. With #NoomiRapace at the #OnceUponATimeInHollywood world premiere. pic.twitter.com/kP71QEV0UL — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) July 23, 2019

He towered over the former James Bond star, who was dressed in a dark blue shirt and white shirt.

The younger Brosnan has forged a successful career as a model but has also worked as a composer and cinematographer for short films.

Last year he scored the short It’ll Be Alright and in 2015 composed for Out Of Reach.

He is also a member of the band Raspberry Blonde.





