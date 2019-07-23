Can you guess this rising star's famous Irish Dad?

23rd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

He's also a musician, cinematographer and model.

Dylan Brosnan turned heads when he arrived on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The handsome model posed for photos with his famous father, Pierce Brosnan.

Dressed in pale blue jeans, a pale yellow shirt and a tan leather jacket, with long hair down to his shoulders, the 22-year-old looked like he could have been a star in the film.

He towered over the former James Bond star, who was dressed in a dark blue shirt and white shirt.

The younger Brosnan has forged a successful career as a model but has also worked as a composer and cinematographer for short films.

 
 
 
 
 
@paris.brosnan and I, thank you for having us @c.magazine photos by @beaugrealy

Last year he scored the short It’ll Be Alright and in 2015 composed for Out Of Reach.

He is also a member of the band Raspberry Blonde.



