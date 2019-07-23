Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie attend Tarantino premiere

23rd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The trio all star in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

LA Premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie were joined by a host of other A-list stars for the world premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The trio posed alongside the film’s director, Quentin Tarantino, on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

LA Premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Quentin Tarantino arrives at the Los Angeles premiere (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Set in Hollywood in the late 1960s, the film stars DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, a washed-up actor, and Pitt as Cliff Booth, his longtime stunt double.

Dalton lives next door to Sharon Tate, played by Robbie, the pregnant actress who was murdered by Charles Manson’s followers in 1969.

The film also stars Austin Butler, who was recently cast as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic about the musician, who arrived at the premiere with his girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens.

Other stars on the red carpet included Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, who arrived with his actress wife Elsa Pataky, and his Westworld star brother Luke Hemsworth.

They were joined by Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello, as well as Scout, Rumer and Tallulah Willis, and Snoop Dogg.

Meanwhile, Bruce Dern, who stars in the film and has previously appeared in Tarantino’s project The Hateful Eight, posed for photos with his former co-star, Walton Goggins.

Other celebrities in attendance include Rob Lowe, Britney Spears, Maya Hawke, Noomi Rapace, John Stamos and Robin Thicke.

The film also stars Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning and the late Luke Perry.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is released in UK cinemas on August 14.

© Press Association 2019

