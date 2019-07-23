Britney Spears attends ‘first premiere’ with boyfriend Sam Asghari

The couple walked the red carpet for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Britney Spears has walked her first red carpet with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The pop star smiled and waved to fans as she attended the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in Los Angeles on Monday.

Spears, 37, wore a red one-strap dress for the occasion, along with black heels and a silver choker.

Personal trainer Asghari donned a cream suit with white shirt and dark tie.

Spears shared a picture of the couple on Instagram and captioned the post: “Our first premiere.”

Spears and Asghari were not the only celebrity couple attending the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere.

Thor star Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh, and Robin Thicke and April Love Geary were all pictured on the carpet.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, were also in attendance.

