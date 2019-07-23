The Hills: New Beginnings returning for a second season

23rd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The rebooted reality TV show began airing in June.

The Hills: New Beginnings – London

The Hills: New Beginnings is returning for a second season, MTV has said.

The rebooted reality TV show follows the lives of original cast members including Audrina Patridge, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Brody Jenner and Justin Bobby, as well as newcomers Brandon Lee and Mischa Barton.

New Beginnings’ first season is currently screening and MTV said a second installment has been given the green light.

No further details were given and it is unclear which cast members will be part of season two.

The Hills originally aired from 2006 to 2010 and followed the lives of glamorous young women living in Los Angeles.

It initially focused on Lauren Conrad as she pursued a career in the fashion industry, but switched to Kristin Cavallari after Conrad left the show.

Neither Conrad or Cavallari appear in New Beginnings.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Prosecutors ask judge to stop fake heiress profiting from Netflix show

Prince George turns 6: how to dress your little one like the royal birthday boy
Prince George turns 6: how to dress your little one like the royal birthday boy

5 times Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe were the cutest mother-daughter duo
5 times Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe were the cutest mother-daughter duo

Martin Hughes-Games: White and middle class makes me endangered species on TV

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Headlines game sets sparks flying in Love Island villa

Headlines game sets sparks flying in Love Island villa
Poldark writer – how having postnatal depression helped me pen the series

Poldark writer – how having postnatal depression helped me pen the series
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello on course to reclaim number one from Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello on course to reclaim number one from Ed Sheeran
Bond movies actor David Hedison dies at 92

Bond movies actor David Hedison dies at 92
Bond movies actor David Hedison dies at 92

Prosecutors ask judge to stop fake heiress profiting from Netflix show