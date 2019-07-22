The Wire actress charged with drug possession

22nd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Sonja Sohn, who played Detective Kima Greggs in the acclaimed HBO police drama, was held in Dare County, North Carolina.

Actress mug

Actress Sonja Sohn, who played a detective in HBO series The Wire, is facing charges of felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office in Dare County, North Carolina, said Sohn, whose legal name is Sonja Plack, was arrested after midnight on Sunday in Manteo in the Outer Banks.

Authorities said it happened after a traffic stop, when Sohn was a passenger in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said a police dog detected the smell of drugs, and a bag with cocaine and drug paraphernalia was found after a search.

Bail was set at 1,500 dollars for the 55-year-old actress, and she was released from the county detention centre. An arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

Sohn played Detective Kima Greggs in the acclaimed HBO police drama, and has also had roles in TV series including The Chi and The Originals.

© Press Association 2019

