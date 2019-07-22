Swedish prosecutors end probe into man involved in ‘fight’ with ASAP Rocky

22nd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The US rap star has been behind bars since early this month as police investigate the fight in Stockholm.

People-ASAP Rocky

Prosecutors in Sweden are dropping their investigation into a man they say was involved in a fight with American rapper ASAP Rocky.

Magnus Stromberg represents the alleged victim and said they are happy but not surprised by the decision.

Rocky, a platinum-selling Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been behind bars since early this month as police investigate the incident in Stockholm.

ASAP Rocky
ASAP Rocky (Yui Mok/PA)

It was not clear who else was involved, but videos published on social media appear to show a person being violently thrown on to the ground by Rocky.

Prosecutors have until Thursday to make a decision on the investigation. Rocky’s lawyer said they will not comment until Thursday.

The case has drawn the attention of celebrities including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and even Donald Trump.

© Press Association 2019

