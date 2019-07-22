Production of Fast & Furious 9 halted after stuntman injury

22nd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The incident took place at Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire.

Fast & Furious Live World Premiere – London

Production has been halted after a stuntman was injured on the set of Fast & Furious 9.

Work on the latest instalment of the long-running franchise was put on hold following the accident at a studio in Hertfordshire.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Michelle Rodriguez stars in the franchise (Ian West/PA)

Producers said they will focus on the injury after the incident at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden.

Police and paramedics were reportedly called to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Universal said: “We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen.

“We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation.”

The film stars franchise regulars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, and is due for release in 2020.

© Press Association 2019

