Ed Sheeran’s No 6 Collaborations Project on course for second week at number one

22nd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Freya Ridings is number two with her debut album.

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2019 – London

Ed Sheeran’s latest release No 6 Collaborations Project is set for a second week at number one.

The new star-studded album features Eminem, Camila Cabello and Justin Bieber.

Sky Arts Awards
Freya Ridings sits at number two with her debut album. (Ian West/PA)

No 6 Collaborations Project went straight to number one following its release, and is on course to remain there, according to the Official Charts Company.

Freya Ridings is behind Sheeran in number two with her self-titled debut effort, and Lewis Capaldi remains in the top five with his album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

The week begins with Thom Yorke’s fifth solo album Anima at number four in the charts.

Shakespears Sister are eyeing their first Top 10 album in 27 years with Singles Party. They are currently sitting in fifth place.

© Press Association 2019

