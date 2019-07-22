Strictly stars welcome new judge Motsi Mabuse

Dancers and judges have reacted to the news.

Oti Mabuse has led messages celebrating the appointment of her sister Motsi as a new Strictly Come Dancing judge.

Motsi Mabuse is an experienced professional dancer and judge who has enjoyed a TV career on the German Strictly equivalent, Let’s Dance.

Yayyyy!!!! Da da da dadada daaaaa- da dada da da 💛💃🏾💃🏾 https://t.co/wncMpzsqjf — Oti Mabuse (@OtiMabuse) July 22, 2019

Her younger sister Oti has led the messages welcoming the incoming judge, who will replace Dame Darcey Bussell.

She has reacted excitably to the announcement on Twitter, posting: “Yayyyy!!!! Da da da dadada daaaaa- da dada da da.”

Congratulations to @MOTSI_MABUSE who has just been announced as the new judge on @bbcstrictly she is one the greatest female dancers of her time and I can’t wait to welcome her to our Strictly family #strictlyjudge — Neil Jones (@Mr_NJones) July 22, 2019

Other Strictly dancers joined in the joyful reaction to Mabuse becoming part of the judging panel.

Neil Jones wrote: “Congratulations to @MOTSI_MABUSE who has just been announced as the new judge on @bbcstrictly she is one the greatest female dancers of her time and I can’t wait to welcome her to our Strictly family.”

Cant wait to start working with her fantastic choice — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) July 22, 2019

He added on Instagram: “Welcome to the family.”

Karen Hauer extended the same welcome.

Fellow professional Katya Jones said: “This is so exciting!!! Brilliant choice!!! Motsi is Fabulous dancer and im sure will be a fantastic judge!”

Bruno Tonioli said: “Can’t wait to work with her fantastic choice.”

BBC director of content, Charlotte Moore, said: “Motsi is a brilliant addition to the show. She is a wonderful dancer in her own right and already has years of experience as a judge under her belt. We’re all looking forward to welcoming her to the Strictly family.”

