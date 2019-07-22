Who is new Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse?

22nd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The sister of Oti Mabuse has joined Strictly Come Dancing.

Motsi Mabuse is a professional dancer and judge who will bring experience to the panel of Strictly Come Dancing.

The older sister of ballroom star Oti is no stranger to TV, and has enjoyed a parallel career to that of her fellow dancer.

Mabuse made a name for herself on the German version of Strictly, Let’s Dance.

Oti Mabuse interview
Oti Mabuse was taught her first dance steps by her sister (Ian West/PA)

The South African first performed on the show for two series from 2007, she then joined the judging panel of the dance show in 2011.

The 38-year-old dancer was born in Mankwe, now part South Africa, and brought up in Pretoria.

In her youth, she and her family endured the final years of the apartheid system.

In the late 90s, Mabuse finished school and set out to study law at the University Of Pretoria.

Her long love of dance diverted her from her planned legal career with the family firm, and the Latin expert rose to the top of the South African ballroom world. 

She has since competed in ballroom’s spiritual home of Blackpool.

View this post on Instagram

I am absolutely thrilled and overjoyed to be joining the @bbcstrictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started! @letsdance dance has always and will always have a place in my heart ‘ I grew up with @letsdance and learned so much, so don’t worry I am not going anywhere soon and November I will be certainly our first tour !! Thank you to the team @rtl.tv & SEAPOINT Kai Sturm ,Steffi frebel, Nina Klinik ,Jan Philipp and Nora Kurven .You guys are amazing and I will be forever grateful .Thank you for the support and 11 Wonderful years ! Thank you to @oana_nechiti @erichklann @kathrin_menzinger & @vadim.garbuzov great colleagues who jumped in when I called 📞! Thank you guys and can’t wait for our secret project 2020 💃🏾💃🏾 @motsimabuse_taunustanzschule & @millennium_tanzschule !!!!!!!!!!! I couldn’t do all this without the support of my Husband , My Family and My dance school team !!!! Exciting times ahead and I can’t wait to meet all of @bbcstrictly team . My final words :::: There is freedom waiting for you, On the breezes of the sky, And you ask "What if I fall?" Oh but my darling, What if you fly? Love Motsi #anzeige #newchapter #godhasaplan #lawofattraction #manifestation #loveandlight

A post shared by Motsi Mabuse (@motsimabuse) on

She was married to fellow dancer Timo Kulczak, and according to German press is now in a relationship with Let’s Dance colleague Evgenij Voznyuk.

Mabuse has been described by her younger sister as her first coach, and as an inspiration for her own dance career.

Together they have appeared on the celebrity version of Channel 4 show Gogglebox, along with sister Phemelo Mitchell.

