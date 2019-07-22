Motsi Mabuse promises to bring ‘own bit of sparkle’ as new Strictly judge

She will replace Dame Darcey Bussell on the judging panel of BBC series Strictly Come Dancing.

Motsi Mabuse has promised to bring “my own bit of sparkle” to Strictly Come Dancing when she joins the judging panel.

The South African dancer, who is the older sister of Strictly professional Oti, will replace Dame Darcey Bussell, who announced in April that she was stepping down after seven years on the panel.

Mabuse, 38, has been a judge on Germany’s version of Strictly, Let’s Dance, since 2011 after joining as a dancer in 2007.

She joins Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood on the BBC judging panel.

Mabuse wrote on Instagram: “I am absolutely thrilled and overjoyed to be joining the @bbcstrictly judging panel.

“I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started!

“@letsdance dance has always and will always have a place in my heart ‘ I grew up with @letsdance and learned so much, so don’t worry I am not going anywhere soon and November I will be certainly our first tour !!”

She added: “I couldn’t do all this without the support of my Husband, my family and my dance school team !!!!

“Exciting times ahead and I can’t wait to meet all of @bbcstrictly team.”

She also quoted an Erin Hanson poem, adding: “My final words :::: There is freedom waiting for you, on the breezes of the sky,

“And you ask “What if I fall?” Oh but my darling, what if you fly?”

Born in South Africa, Mabuse was expected to become a lawyer and join the family law firm but her passion for dance took over whilst she was studying at the University of Pretoria.

Sarah James, executive producer of Strictly, said: “I am incredibly excited that Motsi Mabuse is joining the show.

“Motsi’s natural warmth, energy and passion for dance makes her the perfect addition to our esteemed judging panel.”

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, added: “Motsi is a brilliant addition to the show.

“She is a wonderful dancer in her own right and already has years of experience as a judge under her belt. We’re all looking forward to welcoming her to the Strictly family.”

