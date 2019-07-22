Motsi Mabuse promises to bring ‘own bit of sparkle’ as new Strictly judge

22nd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

She will replace Dame Darcey Bussell on the judging panel of BBC series Strictly Come Dancing.

Motsi Mabuse

Motsi Mabuse has promised to bring “my own bit of sparkle” to Strictly Come Dancing when she joins the judging panel.

The South African dancer, who is the older sister of Strictly professional Oti, will replace Dame Darcey Bussell, who announced in April that she was stepping down after seven years on the panel.

Mabuse, 38, has been a judge on Germany’s version of Strictly, Let’s Dance, since 2011 after joining as a dancer in 2007.

She joins Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood on the BBC judging panel.

I am absolutely thrilled and overjoyed to be joining the @bbcstrictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started! @letsdance dance has always and will always have a place in my heart ‘ I grew up with @letsdance and learned so much, so don’t worry I am not going anywhere soon and November I will be certainly our first tour !! Thank you to the team @rtl.tv & SEAPOINT Kai Sturm ,Steffi frebel, Nina Klinik ,Jan Philipp and Nora Kurven .You guys are amazing and I will be forever grateful .Thank you for the support and 11 Wonderful years ! Thank you to @oana_nechiti @erichklann @kathrin_menzinger & @vadim.garbuzov great colleagues who jumped in when I called 📞! Thank you guys and can’t wait for our secret project 2020 💃🏾💃🏾 @motsimabuse_taunustanzschule & @millennium_tanzschule !!!!!!!!!!! I couldn’t do all this without the support of my Husband , My Family and My dance school team !!!! Exciting times ahead and I can’t wait to meet all of @bbcstrictly team . My final words :::: There is freedom waiting for you, On the breezes of the sky, And you ask "What if I fall?" Oh but my darling, What if you fly? Love Motsi #anzeige #newchapter #godhasaplan #lawofattraction #manifestation #loveandlight

Mabuse wrote on Instagram: “I am absolutely thrilled and overjoyed to be joining the @bbcstrictly judging panel.

“I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started!

“@letsdance dance has always and will always have a place in my heart ‘ I grew up with @letsdance and learned so much, so don’t worry I am not going anywhere soon and November I will be certainly our first tour !!”

She added: “I couldn’t do all this without the support of my Husband, my family and my dance school team !!!!

“Exciting times ahead and I can’t wait to meet all of @bbcstrictly team.”

She also quoted an Erin Hanson poem, adding: “My final words :::: There is freedom waiting for you, on the breezes of the sky,

“And you ask “What if I fall?” Oh but my darling, what if you fly?”

Nothing has ever been given to me !!! I have never ever expected anything ,it has never been easy ,the journey is there to teach you ,until your are ready,the lessons never stop ! Some lessons have been extremely uncomfortable but essential Some have been extremely beautiful ,anybody that knows me knows how hard I have worked and how hard I keep working ,I will keep on working !!! Anybody that knows me knows me ,knows giving up is ultimately never an option.Word of the day : luck is when opportunity meets preparation.You can only be lucky so many times !! There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from FAILURE ! Success and FAILURE are both part of life. Both are not permanent. Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not ,nothing is more common than unsuccessful people with talent. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.#namaste #keepgoing #nevergiveup #lawofattraction #loveandlight

Born in South Africa, Mabuse was expected to become a lawyer and join the family law firm but her passion for dance took over whilst she was studying at the University of Pretoria.

Sarah James, executive producer of Strictly, said: “I am incredibly excited that Motsi Mabuse is joining the show.

“Motsi’s natural warmth, energy and passion for dance makes her the perfect addition to our esteemed judging panel.”

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, added: “Motsi is a brilliant addition to the show.

“She is a wonderful dancer in her own right and already has years of experience as a judge under her belt. We’re all looking forward to welcoming her to the Strictly family.”

Holly Willoughby’s summer collection for M&S is here and you’re going to want it all